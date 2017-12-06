Wolfe (neck), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, won't require surgery but will require a couple months to recover from the injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos opted to shut down Wolfe for the season after the defensive end experienced numbness on the right side of his body after suffering the neck injury in the team's Week 12 loss to the Raiders. Though Wolfe was officially diagnosed with spinal stenosis, the injury doesn't look to be career-threatening, so the expectation remains that the 27-year-old will be back to full strength by the time training camp arrives next summer.