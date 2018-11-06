Wolfe recorded four tackles, all solo, and a sack across 42 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Wolfe has never specialized in reaching the quarterback, as his season-high sack total came his rookie season when he recorded six, so it's not all that surprising it took nine games for him to notch his first sack of the year. He'll now get some time off to rest before taking on the Chargers in Week 11.