Wolfe (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Limited to begin the week of practice, Wolfe practiced without limitations Wednesday and appears set to take the field Thursday against the Chiefs. The defensive end is coming off a Week 6 performance that saw Wolfe collect his first two sacks of 2019.

