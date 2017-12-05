Wolfe was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Wolfe lands on IR after suffering a neck injury in Week 12's loss to the Raiders. Wolfe started 11 games for Broncos, recording 31 tackles (18 solo) and two sacks in the process. Shelby Harris, who started last Sunday in Wolfe's absence, should continue to see increased defensive reps for the remainder of the season.