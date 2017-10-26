Although Wolfe (hand) did not participate in Thursday's practice, the team optimistic regarding his status for Monday matchup against the Chiefs, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website reports.

The team is apparently exercising caution with Wolfe, who tallied three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, by allowing him to watch practice from the sideline. However, He is seemingly on track to play Sunday barring any setbacks.