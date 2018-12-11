Coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday that Wolfe is in the league-mandated concussion protocol, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Wolfe appears to have sustained a head injury during Sunday's 20-14 loss to the 49ers. If the starting defensive end is unable to suit up against the Browns on Saturday, expect Zach Kerr to benefit from an uptick in snaps.

