Wole (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Wolfe practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, and figures to be more on the probable side of his questionable designation. Still, confirmation on his status will not come until closer to game time. Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker would be in line for bigger workloads should he ultimately sit out.