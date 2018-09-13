Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Lands on injury report
Wolfe was a limited participant at Thursday's practice with an abdominal muscle strain.
Coach Vance Joseph downplayed Wolfe's injury, saying "He's okay. He'll be fine," but the specifics of the issue remain unclear. The 28-year-old played 47 of 57 defensive snaps in the season opener, but registered only a single tackle in the contest.
