Wolfe left Sunday's game against the Rams with a hamstring injury but returned soon thereafter, Zach Pereles of the Broncos' official site reports.

That's good news for the Broncos' pass rush, although Wolfe has only registered half a sack on the year. He does have four passes defensed, however. Zach Kerr is on standby if Wolfe aggravates the injury later.

