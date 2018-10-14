Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Leaves briefly Sunday
Wolfe left Sunday's game against the Rams with a hamstring injury but returned soon thereafter, Zach Pereles of the Broncos' official site reports.
That's good news for the Broncos' pass rush, although Wolfe has only registered half a sack on the year. He does have four passes defensed, however. Zach Kerr is on standby if Wolfe aggravates the injury later.
