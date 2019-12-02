Play

Wolfe exited Sunday's game against the Chargers with an elbow injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Wolfe put together a superb effort before departing, as he notched two sacks to reach seven on the season, setting a new career high. The Broncos are already without pass-rusher Von Miller (knee). Dre'Mont Jones and Adam Gotsis are both expected to see an uptick in snaps during Wolfe's absence.

