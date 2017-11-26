Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Leaves with neck injury
Wolfe won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders with a neck injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Wolfe struggle with a neck injury earlier this season, and this is likely a hiccup related to that. The sixth-year pro has 30 tackles (18 solo) and two sacks this season, and he'll be replaced by a mix of Zach Kerr and Shelby Harris for the time being.
