Wolfe won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders with a neck injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Wolfe struggle with a neck injury earlier this season, and this is likely a hiccup related to that. The sixth-year pro has 30 tackles (18 solo) and two sacks this season, and he'll be replaced by a mix of Zach Kerr and Shelby Harris for the time being.