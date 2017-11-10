Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Misses practice Thursday
Wolfe did not participate in practice Thursday due to a sore neck, Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com reports.
While the injury seems minor, it is definitely something to keep an eye on throughout the next couple days. Look for more updates to come once Friday's injury report is released. Should Wolfe miss time, look for Zach Kerr to see increased reps on defense.
More News
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...