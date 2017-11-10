Wolfe did not participate in practice Thursday due to a sore neck, Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com reports.

While the injury seems minor, it is definitely something to keep an eye on throughout the next couple days. Look for more updates to come once Friday's injury report is released. Should Wolfe miss time, look for Zach Kerr to see increased reps on defense.

