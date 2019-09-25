Play

Wolfe (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Wolfe had an MRI earlier in the week, and the results were better than the Broncos anticipated. Still, he's a DNP for the first practice of the week and is swimming against the current for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

