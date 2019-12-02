Play

The Broncos placed Wolfe (elbow) on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wolfe suffered a dislocated elbow during Sunday's win over the Chargers, the severity of which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season on injured reserve. In his stead, count on Dre'Mont Jones and Adam Gotsis to play expanded roles on defense.

