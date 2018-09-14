Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Practices fully Friday
Wolfe (abdomen) was a fully participant at Friday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Wolfe was dealing with an abdominal muscle strain and was a limited participant Thursday, but his full return to practice Friday confirms the minor nature of the injury. The 28-year-old should start at defensive end for the Broncos on Sunday.
