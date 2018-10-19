Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Probable to return
Wolfe suffered a rib injury Thursday against the Cardinals and is probable to return, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.
The veteran defensive end has had his fair share of bumps and bruises this season, as he exited Sunday's loss to the Rams with a hamstring issue. Given that the Broncos have a healthy lead, there is a good shot the team decides to shut Wolfe down for the remainder of the contest.
