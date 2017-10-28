Wolfe (hand) is considered questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Wolfe's status remains a vital concern for the Broncos heading into Monday's key game. The Chiefs have relied on the likes of Kareem Hunt to motor the offense, and Wolfe's absence could foil Denver's chances of slowing things down upfront. If he can't play, Zach Kerr seems like the likely replacement.

