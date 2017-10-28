Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Questionable for Monday's divisional showdown
Wolfe (hand) is considered questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Wolfe's status remains a vital concern for the Broncos heading into Monday's key game. The Chiefs have relied on the likes of Kareem Hunt to motor the offense, and Wolfe's absence could foil Denver's chances of slowing things down upfront. If he can't play, Zach Kerr seems like the likely replacement.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 8 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 8, as well as some DFS suggestions on...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...