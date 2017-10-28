Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Questionable for Week 8
Wolfe (hand, foot) did not participate at the Broncos' practice Friday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
It's the second consecutive practice as a nonparticipant for Wolfe, but the Broncos are reportedly still optimistic about his chances for Monday night. Saturday's practice should serve a better indicator for the 27-year-old's status against the Chiefs.
