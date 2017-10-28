Wolfe (hand, foot) did not participate at the Broncos' practice Friday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

It's the second consecutive practice as a nonparticipant for Wolfe, but the Broncos are reportedly still optimistic about his chances for Monday night. Saturday's practice should serve a better indicator for the 27-year-old's status against the Chiefs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 TE rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...