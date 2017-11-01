Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Records three tackles in loss
Wolfe logged three tackles (one solo) in Monday night's loss to the Chiefs.
Wolfe was questionable with a hand injury heading into the contest, but ultimately played through it. He was on the field for 43 defensive snaps (69.0 percent). The Broncos next game is Sunday against the Eagles.
