Wolfe (hip) was again limited at Tuesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Wolfe popped up on Monday's injury report after playing 46 of a 70 defensive snaps in Sunday's victory over the Titans. The Broncos could just be exercising caution due to the short week, but his status will have to be monitored as the week progresses. Dre'Mont Jones would be in line for a bigger role should he ultimately be unable to go.

