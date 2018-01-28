Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Wolfe (neck) is recovering well and believes that doctors have "finally found the problem" in regard to the exact nature of the defensive end's injury, Carl Dumler of Scout Media reports.

Wolfe, who spent the final five games of the 2017 season on injured reserve, revealed last December that he's experiencing spinal stenosis in the C7 segment of his neck. Wolfe himself has previously expressed confidence that this injury won't end his career, but he still needs to gain medical clearance in order to take the field again. Fortunately, the chances of that happening seem favorable at this juncture, putting to rest any talks about his potential retirement.