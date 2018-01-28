Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Retirement unlikely
Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Wolfe (neck) is recovering well and believes that doctors have "finally found the problem" in regard to the exact nature of the defensive end's injury, Carl Dumler of Scout Media reports.
Wolfe, who spent the final five games of the 2017 season on injured reserve, revealed last December that he's experiencing spinal stenosis in the C7 segment of his neck. Wolfe himself has previously expressed confidence that this injury won't end his career, but he still needs to gain medical clearance in order to take the field again. Fortunately, the chances of that happening seem favorable at this juncture, putting to rest any talks about his potential retirement.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...