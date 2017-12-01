Wolfe (neck) won't play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Wolfe will be sidelined for the first time all season after the sprained neck he sustained early in last week's loss to the Raiders prevented him from practicing this week. The Broncos will likely roll with a defensive-end rotation of Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris and Zach Kerr with Wolfe unavailable.