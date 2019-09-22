Wolfe (ankle) will have an MRI on Monday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Wolfe was spotted in a walking boot after getting carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Packers. The initial tests revealed no broken bones in his right ankle, but it sounds like Wolfe expects to miss at least one game. The MRI should reveal a more specific timeline.

