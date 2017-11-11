Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Set to play Week 10
Wolfe (neck) is free from the Broncos' injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Wolfe sat out Thursday's practice, but it now appears like the team was just giving their starting defensive end time to rest, as he returned in full form Friday. He is seemingly on track to suit up in the Broncos' Week 10 contest.
More News
