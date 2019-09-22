Wolfe was seen in a boot on his right foot following Sunday's game against Green Bay, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Wolfe suffered the game in the second quarter, and was subsequently carted off the field due to the injury. X-rays on his injured ankle didn't show a break, and Wolfe hopes to only miss one game, per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. An MRI could be coming on the injured ankle to specify the injury, but it's not clear. If Wolfe is forced to miss time, DeMarcus Walker and Dre'Mont Jones are the leading candidates to see an increase in snaps.