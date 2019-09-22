Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Sporting boot
Wolfe was seen in a boot on his right foot following Sunday's game against Green Bay, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
Wolfe suffered the game in the second quarter, and was subsequently carted off the field due to the injury. X-rays on his injured ankle didn't show a break, and Wolfe hopes to only miss one game, per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. An MRI could be coming on the injured ankle to specify the injury, but it's not clear. If Wolfe is forced to miss time, DeMarcus Walker and Dre'Mont Jones are the leading candidates to see an increase in snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...