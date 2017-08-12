Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Suffers ankle injury
Wolfe suffered an ankle injury at the Broncos' Saturday practice, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Wolfe was carted off the field with what originally looked like a serious injury. However, it is now being reported as just an ankle issue that is not as serious as it first appeared. The Broncos' defense has already been hit hard with injuries, so Wolfe avoiding a lengthy absence would be a positive. It remains to be seen how long the 27-year-old will be sidelined.
