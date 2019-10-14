Wolfe (hip) is listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

This is a new injury, but Wolfe's status for Thursday's game against the Chiefs doesn't appear to be in jeopardy at this time. He managed to play 46 of 70 possible defensive snaps (66 percent) and record two sacks in this past Sunday's win over the Titans. Still, he'll need to get on the field when the Broncos host an actual practice this week.

