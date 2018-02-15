Wolfe (neck) underwent offseason surgery and is reportedly no longer dealing with any pain in his neck, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Wolfe had been dealing with nerve pain in his neck during each of the last two seasons, causing him to miss seven games total. But, after undergoing surgery, Wolfe said that he no longer feels any pain and his neck has full functionality again. As a result, the lineman is fully expected to be ready to go for next season.