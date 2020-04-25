Broncos' Derrek Tuszka: Goes to Denver
The Broncos selected Tuszka in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 254th overall.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at North Dakota State, Tuszka has been a productive pass rusher for the majority of his collegiate career, although it's fair to say he's done it against inferior competition compared to some of his drafted peers. He'll slot in behind a number of edge rushers on the Broncos.
