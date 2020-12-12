site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Derrek Tuszka: Returns off IR
Tuszka (hamstring) was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
During Week 7's game against the Chiefs Tuszka suffered a hamstring injury and has missed the last six games. The linebacker will finally return and continue to provide depth along the special teams.
