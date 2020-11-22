Williams (ankle) is active for Sunday's home game against Miami.
An appearance on the injury report late in the practice week threatened Williams' Week 11 availability, but he's been able to overcome his ankle issue in time for kickoff. The 27-year-old has started three consecutive games at defensive tackle for the Broncos after collecting just one start over his first four appearances of the season. Williams has racked up 20 tackles, two QB hits, two pass deflections and one interception on the year.