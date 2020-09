Williams was elevated to the Broncos' 53-man roster via the practice squad Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Williams hasn't played an NFL game since 2016 with the Bengals, but he spent training camp in 2019 with Denver. With Dre'Mont Jones (knee) sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Williams could see a depth role on defense as early as Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.