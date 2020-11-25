Williams totaled three tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks during Sunday's 20-13 win over Miami.

Williams and the Broncos' front put Tua Tagovailoa in a bind Sunday with a barrage of twists and stunts, leading to the first two sacks of Williams' season. Though he's faced a long and winding road to the starting lineup, Williams has made the most of Mike Purcell's season-ending foot injury. He'll be relied on Sunday to push the pocket against Taysom Hill, who can be difficult to rush from the edge.