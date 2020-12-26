Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Williams racked up five tackles (three solo) against the Bills last week, but he apparently sustained a knee injury that puts his status against the Chargers into question. If he wouldn't be able to play, Sylvester Williams would likely start at nose tackle.
