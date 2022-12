Williams recorded four tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Baltimore.

The two sacks were Williams' first two of the season. Although he is listed as D.J. Jones' backup at nose tackle, he ended up seeing one more defensive snap (41). The 29-year-old also saw the field for two special-teams plays. He will look to carry that momentum into the team's Week 14 clash with the Cheifs.