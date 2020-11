Williams (ankle) was added to the injury report Friday and is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

It remains to be seen how serious Williams' injury is, but it's never a good sign to get hurt just two days before a game. He was still listed as a limited participant in Friday's session. If Williams misses Week 11, Sylvester Williams and McTElvin Agim will rotate in at nose tackle.