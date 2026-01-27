The Broncos signed Vaughn to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Vaughn caught on with the Broncos on their practice squad in early September after failing to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. The 2023 sixth-rounder didn't end up playing a single game in 2025 after appearing in 14 regular-season games across the two prior years with Dallas. Vaughn will be on the Broncos' 90-man roster when the offseason officially kicks off Feb. 9, which will give the Kansas State product the opportunity to participate in OTAs and minicamp with Denver.