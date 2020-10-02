Bausby collected three tackles and three passes defensed during Thursday' 38-27 win over the Jets.

Bausby has buried down as CB4 or CB5 since returning to the active roster, but got his chance in the second half Thursday once head coach Vic Fangio decided to move Bryce Callahan in the slot. Bausby promptly helped shut down Chris Hogan and batted down three passes -- one or two of which were near interceptions. Bausby looked good in limited action last season before going down with a neck injury. Expect him to be CB3 heading into Week 5 against the Patriots depending on the health of A.J. Bouye (shoulder).