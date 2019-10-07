Bausby (neck) is in danger of missing the remainder of the 2019 season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Bausby suffered a significant neck injury during Sunday's win over the Chargers. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Bausby "just needs time," so it appears as though he won't require surgery. The Broncos will be a candidate to add a cornerback if Bausby's injury is indeed revealed to be season-ending.