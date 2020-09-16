The Broncos promoted Bausby to their 53-man roster Wednesday.
Bausby had resided on the team's practice squad through the first week of the season, after he racked up 13 tackles and three breakups in five games last season with the Broncos. Bausby played under head coach Vic Fangio in Chicago during the 2016 season, so his familiarity could thrust him into snaps as early as Sunday against Tampa Bay. The team placed A.J. Bouye (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, so at the very least Bausby will add depth at the position.
