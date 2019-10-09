Bausby (neck) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Bausby was already expected to be lost for the season after suffering a significant neck injury Sunday, so the move is mostly procedural. Coty Sensabaugh was added to the 53-man roster to bolster the Broncos' depth at cornerback.

