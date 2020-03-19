Broncos' De'Vante Bausby: Returns to Denver
Bausby will return to Denver on a one-year deal, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports.
The deal is reportedly for at or near the veteran minimum. Bausby picked up 13 tackles and three breakups in five games last season, including two starts, before suffering a scary neck injury against the Chargers in Week 5. Bausby had a prior relationship with head coach Vic Fangio dating back to their time together in Chicago in 2016. He knows the defense and figures to compete with Isaac Yiadom for the nickel role behind newly-acquired A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan. Don't be surprised if the Broncos look for additional corners in free agency and the draft, which might push Bausby into a dime or CB5 role.
