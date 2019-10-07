Broncos' De'Vante Bausby: Suffers serious injury
Bausby's neck injury will keep him sidelined indefinitely, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Bausby suffered the injury to his neck/spine during Sunday's win over the Chargers. He was released from the hospital and did join the Broncos on their flight home, but it looks like the team will be taking every precautionary measure possible with Bausby in the coming weeks.
