Vele failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Vele was a complete non-factor in the game despite playing 38 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps, second among wide receivers behind Courtland Sutton (57). Week 15 marked the first time in which the rookie wideout was held without a catch in a contest this season. After a stretch of solid performances in the middle of the season, Vele has cooled down as of late, securing just one of five targets for 16 yards over the past two contests. The 27-year-old should continue to be extremely difficult to trust in the fantasy playoffs when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 16.