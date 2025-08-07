Vele and Troy Franklin are listed as the second-string wideouts on Denver's initial preseason depth chart.

Third-round pick Pat Bryant, like all of Denver's other rookies, is listed at the end of the depth chart with fourth/fifth-stringers. Competition for playing time nonetheless appears open behind No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton, with Marvin Mims (listed as a starter) arguably the favorite for the No. 2 role after his strong finish to last season. There's also been a lot of buzz about 2024 fourth-round pick Troy Franklin this summer, even though Vele outproduced him last season after being drafted three rounds later. Vele largely worked as a slot specialist last year, so he might be able to carve out a similar role even if he's not really in the mix for a large number of targets.