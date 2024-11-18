Vele caught four of five targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Vele finished 12 receiving yards shy of Courtland Sutton's team-high total, though neither of them caught any of Bo Nix's four touchdown passes. This was the second-highest receiving yardage total of Vele's career, but the rookie has fallen short of 40 yards in five of seven career NFL appearances. Vele will turn 27 on Dec. 12, which likely contributed to his slide to the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has proven NFL-ready while carving out a meaningful role heading into a Week 12 road game in Vegas.