Ozigbo caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

Ozigbo failed to record a single rush Sunday while operating as the Bronco's No. 3 running back behind Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. Murray handled the lion's share of work out of the backfield, leading the way in carries and yards, while Mack and Ozigbo Mack played six and four offensive snaps, respectively. With Mike Boone (ankle) possibly returning from injured reserve in Week 13, Ozigbo could potentially be heading back to the practice squad. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old will remain far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos visit the Ravens in Week 13.