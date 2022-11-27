The Broncos signed Ozigbo from their practice squad Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
This move comes as no surprise since Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Friday that Ozigbo would join the team for the Week 12 contest against Carolina. The Broncos are suddenly thin at running back after Melvin Gordon was waived Monday and Chase Edmonds (ankle) was placed on IR on Tuesday, though Ozigbo may not see much work behind Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. This is the third week this season that Ozigbo will be active for Denver, but so far he's logged only two offensive snaps and converted one carry into two yards.