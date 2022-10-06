The Broncos have elevated Ozigbo from their practice squad ahead of Thursday night's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

With Javonte Williams (knee) on IR, Ozigbo will provide the Broncos with some added Week 5 backfield depth behind Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone, while also providing the team with another special teams option. It remains to be seen how much he's involved in the team's offense Thursday though, with Gordon in line to handle lead duties against the Colts.