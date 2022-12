Denver elevated Ozigbo from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Arizona, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

Ozigbo appears to be poised to make his fourth appearance of the season Sunday as Denver deals with a host of injuries in its running back room. The 26-year-old tailback has one carry for two yards and one catch for three yards through three games in 2022.